PointsBet Promo Expiring: Claim an Official Jersey from Fanatics with $50 Bet!
Bet at least $50 in Week 2 and win a $150 credit for any official jersey at Fanatics
By Joe Summers
PointsBet is helping Dolphins fans celebrate a spectacular win in Week 1 by giving you a $150 credit for ANY official jersey at Fanatics!
New users who bet $50 or more in Week 2 will automatically receive a $150 credit for a Fanatics jersey of their choice, all without even needing to win the wager. Here's how to sign up and claim your jersey now:
PointsBet Football Jersey Promo
If you sign up for PointsBet and bet at least $50 with your first wager, you'll receive $150 off any jersey you want at Fanatics.com. Even if you lose, you're walking away with a jersey at roughly one-third the cost!
Follow these easy steps and that jersey is all yours:
1. Sign up for PointsBet with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit and bet at least $50 with your first wager
Boom! Within 72 hours, you'll get an email with your jersey credit GUARANTEED!
If you win your bet, you'll get those winnings, too. You could walk away a massive winner, but you'll get your $150 jersey discount no matter what.
Only new PointsBet users in states with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on a brand-new official jersey - sign up for PointsBet today!
Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds at PointsBet
The Dolphins have a divisional game with the Patriots this week after an encouraging win in Week 1. You can back them on the moneyline or spread, look at a total or even a player prop with this offer and still get your jersey credit!
You'll love the exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials, rewards program and user-friendly interface to make things easy along the way.
No matter how you back your Dolphins, PointsBet is the perfect spot to do it. Get yourself that official jersey and sign up for PointsBet now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.