Post draft gives Miami Dolphins little change in trade opportunities or players than can be moved
There should have been opportunities to make a trade or two during the three day NFL Draft but the Miami Dolphins opted to stay put. Now that the draft is over, little has changed in terms of the team's options.
No, the Miami Dolphins did not make a move for Dalvin Cook and while the Vikings reportedly will continue to have open dialogue with teams looking to add they runner, it is unclear if the Dolphins will have any interest later in the off-season.
Many believed that the Dolphins would try and move Cedrick Wilson, Jr. but they didn't. Chris Grier told the media they had fielded calls about him but wanted to "do right" by him considering how he has been a professional on and off the field. That left fans wondering what exactly that meant.
It apparently didn't mean moving on from him.
The Dolphins drafted a running back in round three but that shouldn't be an indication that Miami will now try and trade one of their other running backs.
Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are the two players that will likely have to compete for a final roster spot with De'Von Achane but if you believe Chris Grier is a master wizard of trading, don't expect either to be moved in a trade. More likely scenario, they get cut.
You could make an argument for Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson but neither of those players would bring enough compensation to off-set the value that Mike McDaniel sees in them. Because of this, the Dolphins will more than likely enter the 2023 season with all of their RBs on the roster sans Gaskin who will be replaced by Achane. That means no Cook and no Henry.
Despite the addition of Cam Smith in round two, don't expect any of Miami's CBs to be moved either. The Dolphins learned last year how important it is to have a deep secondary. Smith will see playing time next season and his addition will only mean that a fringe player will not be retainted.
Trades could still take place. Miami could make tertiary trades that cost little. Maybe they get a deal for a tight end that will be released on a conditional 2024 or 2025 draft pick. Maybe they do find a way to unload Cedrick Wilson. Reality, however, says don't expect them to.