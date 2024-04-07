Potential Dolphins 2024 NFL draft prospect arrested for DUI could shake up draft
By Brian Miller
The last thing a player wants prior to the NFL Draft is to get arrested. T'Vondre Sweat, a popular draft option for the Dolphins, did just that.
Sweat, according to a report by TheAthletics.com, Dan Brugler, has reported that Sweat was arrested earlier Sunday for a DUI.
Sweat was considered a likely early to mid-round 2 draft prospect and some believe he could slip into the bottom of round one potentially. That won't be the case now. The question will now be, how far will Sweat slip on day two? Will he drop into the 3rd day as a result?
Sweat could be a major contributor along the defensive line for the team that drafts him but there will be character concern questions now that he has a DUI on his resume. Recently, Super Bowl-winning WR Rashee Rice was involved in an off-field issue that has led to an investigation by the Dallas police after a major accident that he left the scene of.
It wasn't too long ago that Henry Ruggs was sent to prison for killing a woman while driving at over 100 MPH.
NFL teams have been quick to forgive a lot of players for off-field issues but teams are coming to the realization that the investments being made into players, monetarily, may no longer be worth the risk.
It would be hard to imagine Sweat dropping out of round two but he may very well drop.
Some believed that Sweat would never have made it to Miami at 55 given his stock but now that may be a real possibility. Should the Dolphins still consider Sweat in round 2? It would bring a lot of controversy if they did.