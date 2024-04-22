Potential Dolphins draft target won't attend the draft, channeling Tagovailoa vibes
By Brian Miller
One NFL Draft prospect has spoken out about why he won't be at the NFL Draft in Detroit and it sounds a lot like Dolphins' QB, Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua didn't get the option to skip attending the draft live when he was taken. The entire draft was done virtually thanks to COVID. Instead, Tua was shown on television, at his home, with his family, and now, another potential Dolphins draft target is going to do the same.
Troy Fautanu recently spoke with Seattle Sports AM 710 on the Brock and Salk Show.
Fautanu is one of the top-rated offensive linemen in this year's draft class and many mock drafts have him coming to Miami at pick 21 while others clearly believe he will be off the board before Miami is on the clock.
A versatile player, Fautanu makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins. He can play guard this year and then take over left tackle after Terron Armstead retires or gets cut.
In the interview, Fautanu said that he would be skipping the live festivities in Detroit to be with his family. "I'm Polynesian. For me, it just made sense to be at home with all the people that I love." Sounds a lot like something Tua Tagovailoa would do.
He would be a pretty intriguing addition to the Dolphins roster for more than his talent and we have to assume that the Dolphins quarterback would be thrilled with a new protector.
Despite his Polynesian background, Fautanu was born and raised in Henderson, Nevada. A top recruit out of high school, Fautanu spent his college career with the Washington Huskies. 2022 was his "I arrived" season. He started 13 games for the Huskies and in 2023 he was voted the top lineman in the Pac-12.
For Dolphins fans, it isn't a matter of "should" the Dolphins draft him but will he be available when Miami is on the clock? The Dolphins have been rumored to also have an interest in the safety and edge-rushing positions as well.
