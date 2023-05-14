Predicting the AFC East post-schedule release, a 3-way race for the division awaits the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The NFL schedules were released last week and the Miami Dolphins have a favorable schedule compared to all but one of the other AFC East teams this year.
Miami doesn't have to spend a lot of time traveling across the country despite a game in Germany and they won't have to spend the cold winter months away from Miami but they lose some early season advantages by playing on the road instead of other teams playing under the Floriday sun.
Miami's schedule, overall is a good one and the team should be thanking the NFL for their luck but they do not have the luxury of boasting the easiest schedule in the division. According to the NFL strength of schedule, the Dolphins play the 2nd hardest schedule in the entire NFL but the scheduling Gods saw fit to make it workable.
The hardest schedule belongs to the New England Patriots and AFC East fans are cool with that.