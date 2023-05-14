Predicting the AFC East post-schedule release, a 3-way race for the division awaits the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face the Patriots twice before their bye week 10 break.
There are a lot of questions surrounding this year's Patriots team and none are more glaring than at quarterback where rumors circulated earlier this off-season regarding Mac Jones' future with the club. The Patriots added pieces in free agency and had a good draft but this schedule will not be easy for a team that is trying to rebound from a losing season in 2022.
The Patriots will open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. They will open at home for the first two weeks with the Dolphins coming to face off in week 2 on Sunday Night Football.
After the first two weeks they will travel to the Jets and then the Cowboys before getting the Saints at home. While unlikely, the Patriots could open the season 0-5 before taking on the Raiders at home, the Bills at home, and then a visit to South Florida.
For New England, the schedule gets a bit easier after the Dolphins trip as they will hit week 9 hosting the Commanders and Colts in back-to-back weeks before heading into their week 11 bye. Their final stretch of games will feature four playoff teams.
Week 12: At the Giants, Week 13: Home vs. the Chargers, Week 14: At the Steelers, Week 15: Hosting the Chiefs, Week 16: At Denver, Week 17: At the Bills, and week 18: Home against the Jets.
Bill Belichick keeps his team competing and they are expected to be a strong running team in 2023. Changes on defense could help and they will have an actual offensive coordinator this year, Bill O'Brien. The Patriots always are prepared to play but this schedule may be the hardest in the division.