Predicting the AFC East post-schedule release, a 3-way race for the division awaits the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins will have their share of problems, the New York Jets actually have a pretty tough schedule as well despite playing the last-place teams from 2022.
The New York Jets are banking on one big name and his posse of former players. That player of course is Aaron Rodgers.
Many believe that the Jets were only a quarterback away from being playoff contenders last season and the media believe the addition of Rodgers makes the Jets a top 5 team in the NFL, a team that could make a run for a Super Bowl. Their schedule gives them a road to compete for the division or at the very least a Wild Card spot if Rodgers proves to be the savior of the franchise.
Their first game out of the gate will be hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. If the Jets win, it could shake up the power rankings. This is an early season must-watch game for fans of AFC East teams.
It isn't easier in week two as they travel to face the Cowboys and then return home to face the Patriots before getting the Chiefs. Their first six games could put the Jets in a looking up position in the East. Buffalo, Dallas, New England, Kansas City, Denver, and then Philadelphia.
The Jets will surprise a lot of people but with all the hype surrounding them heading into the season, the Jets should come out of this six week stretch at worse 3-3 but they could just as easily come out 2-4.
An early season bye week is never a good thing and the Jets will get than in week seven. They then get what amounts to a three game back-to-back home stretch, a full month at home if you include the bye. After hosting the Eagles in week 6 and staying home for the bye week, they are away but at home in New York against the Giants and then host the Chargers in week 9.
Both games will be tough for the Jets and while many expect them to win both of them, they could easily split. They need to at least split as they will travel the next two weeks with a game in Las Vegas and then in Buffalo before the Black Friday match up in week 12 against the Dolphins.
If there is an easy stretch for the Jets, it starts in week 13 when they play at home for what will be three games in a row. Miami, Atlanta, and the Houston Texans. The Jets could come out of the bye 5-2 if they split with the Giants and Chargers and Beat Miami. They will travel to Miami in week 15.
The Jets will play three of their final four on the road with the Commanders their final home game in week 16. The finish against the Browns and Patriots on the road.
Overall, an early tough stretch finishes with a big stretch at home and a not-so tough finish to the season.