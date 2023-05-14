Predicting the AFC East post-schedule release, a 3-way race for the division awaits the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins biggest competition for the AFC East will remain the Buffalo Bills until the Jets can prove otherwise.
The Bills' schedule might be the easiest of all four AFC East teams but the final stretch may pave the road for a tough battle for the division and maybe a playoff spot.
Early in the season, the Bills will have two tough tests, the opening weekend game against the Jets on MNF and the Dolphins in week four. They will travel to the Jets and will host the Dolphins. In between, the Bills will get the Raiders at home and travel to the Commanders in week 3. The Bills should finish the first month of football 3-1 or 2-2 at worse.
If the Bills open the season 2-2 there will be a lot of people ready to write them off especially if those losses come against the division.
Buffalo will get a three game home-stand that starts wit the Dolphins in week 4 and ends in week 6. They will host the Jaguars and Giants, two playoff teams from 2022. The Bills should be favored in all three of those games, including Miami.
Starting in week 7, the Bills will travel to New England, host the Buccaneers, travel to the Bengals, and host the Broncos in back-and-forth home and away games. From their, the schedule becomes tougher.
Week 11 - New York Jets
Week 12 - @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13 - Bye
- Week 14 - @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 15 - Dallas Cowboys
- Week 16 - @ L.A. Chargers
- Week 17 - New England Patriots
- Week 18 - @ Miami Dolphins
The week 18 match-up between the Dolphins and the Bills will most certainly have huge playoff or division implications. It's a set up for the post season and if the Jets can become the team many believe they will with Aaron Rodgers, this could be a game that decides who is in and who is out.
The Bills could hit week 11, 9-1 and then watch their season add up losses later in the year.