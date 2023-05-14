Predicting the AFC East post-schedule release, a 3-way race for the division awaits the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
We have previously predicted that the Miami Dolphins would finish with at least double-digit wins. I have predicted they hit 13 wins on the season but it could easily drop to 10 wins as well.
This year, the AFC East could be the best division in football and some will see a pathway to the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins all making the playoffs which would be a rare feat.
The division games between all four teams will be the most important by far with the games against teams that are not likely making a challenge in the league also must wins. Games agains common oppenents will be important, especially as three of the East teams could finish tied in division record and head-to-head.
The Patriots in all of this can't be overlooked as they could easily play spoiler and if they can beat any of their division rivals, even once, it could have an impact in the final weekend.
I have the division going to the Bills this year and the Dolphins finishing in 2nd with both of them making the post-season but that is without actually seeing what the Jets will do. I think they will finish with at least 10 wins and possibly more. We could see all three teams winning at least 11 games which would be incredible.
One of these teams will come up short in the end regardless. Final predictions.
Buffalo Bills - 13 - 4
Miami Dolphins - 12-5
New York Jets - 10 - 7
New England Patriots - 809