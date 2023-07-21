Predicting the Miami Dolphins 2023 starting offense and key depth pieces ahead of training camp
This is the final weekend for Miami Dolphins veteran players to spend with their families before the 2023 season officially begins with training camp. This is what we believe will be the Dolphins starting offense.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will begin their trek through the 2023 NFL season next week when veterans report for training camp and when they do, it might be a few weeks before the first official depth chart shows up.
Offensively, the Dolphins shouldn't be all that surprising when it comes to who starts, sits, and plays a flex role on the team. The truth is, Mike McDaniel has his plays designed around specific players so whoever runs out on the field and has their name announced to the stadium fans may not be the players that actually take the opening snaps.
Regardless, the offense shouldn't change a big deal. Here are our predictions for the starting offensive lineup and key players that will play bigger roles in 2023.
Quarterback - Tua Tagovailoa
Let's hope that remains the same for the entire season.
Running back - Raheem Mostert
The Dolphins will use a platoon with Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and De'Vone Achane so this is more or less nothing more than a situational lineup. Now, if the Dolphins did in fact add Dalvin Cook, you could slide him in for Mostert.
Tight end - Durham Smythe
Smythe will start on single TE sets that are not pass specific plays. I would expect Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert to run as the 2nd TE in two-TE sets or obvious passing downs.
Wide Receivers - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios
There is no question that Hill and Waddle will start on the outside but in the slot, I think Berrios gives the Dolphins a far better option.
Offensive line - Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Conner Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Terron Armstead
Jackson and Eichenberg are the two players that fans should pay more attention to this camp. Isaiah Wynn is a player that could challenge both for their starting job and it is possible that the can take one of them.