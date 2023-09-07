Predicting the Miami Dolphins "firsts" of 2023 for key statistical metrics
It is easy to predict that the first pass of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season will be from Tua Tagovailoa but what about the receiver that gets it on the other end?
By Brian Miller
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will open their 2023 season in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Most fans and media members are predicting a Dolphins victory. In my non-biased predictions for the season that has Miami pushing 12 wins, I also have them beating the Chargers.
Predicting games was fun, sort of and as I have been told, it didn't come out as unbiased as I had hoped. A lot goes into that of course, line play, Tua's health, CB health, etc... But if the Dolphins can overcome those things, on paper, they can beat just about anyone.
This on the other hand is biased and more or less a fun little exercise that you can play along with. Simply jump over to our Facebook page or to our X page and give us your thoughts and predictions.
First pass - We start ridiculously easy - Tua Tagovailoa
First reception - Braxton Berrios. While I think the Dolphins want to push the ball to Tyreek Hill, what better way to throw the Chargers off than by throwing underneath to the quick and speedy Berrios as Hill and Waddle pull the secondary deep?
First touchdown - Raheem Mostert. This could be a pass but I think Miami runs the ball close to the goalline and unless Miami has a package for Chris Brooks, it will be Mostert but I'm pulling for Brooks.
First receiving TD - Jaylen Waddle across the front of the end zone.
First sack - Jaelan Phillips. Phillips stands to be the Dolphins leader in sacks this season and he should eclipse double digits this year.
First interception - Kader Kohou. I want to say Xavien Howard but I think the first comes from Kohou over the middle who jumps a route on Herbert.
First defensive TD - Xavien Howard on a pick-six against the Patriots in week 2
First forced fumble - Jaelan Phillips on a strip sack.
First fumble recovery - Andrew Van Ginkle