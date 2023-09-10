Predicting the Miami Dolphins inactives for today's game against the Chargers with updated actual inactives
The Miami Dolphins play football today. That is the statement. For some players though, the field is going to be a few more days away as they land on the inactive list.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have several players that will not play against the Chargers. We know two right off the top of our heads.
Be sure to check back when the inactives are released officially as we will list them here.
Starting the season inactive will be Terron Armstead, who is dealing with back, knee, and ankle issues. Armstead was ruled out of the game late last week after he couldn't clear medicals with the team.
Joining him will be CB Elijah Campbell who also was ruled out and it appears that DeVon Achane will start his season inactive as well.
Two others, Justin Bethel and tight end Julian HIll were limited in practice this week and it isn't looking good for them either.
Injuries play a role in who sits out a week but in many cases, a player sits out for other reasons that remain unknown. This week, a few other players will be inactive.
Erik Ezukanma could start the season inactive once again. The Dolphins walking into L.A. with six WRs active would be surprising.
Cameron Goode was elevated off the practice squad this week. That doesn't mean he will be active, however. I do think Goode will be active and contribute on special teams.
The depth at cornerback means the Dolphins will likely keep Parry Nickerson and others active given how thin Miami is with Bethel and Campbell dealing with issues.
At QB, we know all three will be active. New NFL rules for the season allow teams to carry a 3rd emergency QB on the active game day roster without taking a position away from another player.
The Dolphins will probably have one more player on the inactive list and I believe that will be Kelvin Joseph who has only been with the team since final cuts when Noah Igbinoghene was traded to the Cowboys for him.
On the other side, Igbinoghene won't be inatctive for the Dolphins today.