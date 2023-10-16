Predicting the Miami Dolphins remaining schedule after first 6 weeks of the season
The Miami Dolphins have had a great run so far to start their 2023 season. It is the first time in nearly 21 years the team has started with 5 wins and one loss. Now the season gets tougher.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 5-1 and on their way to one of their best records in years. Can they continue to dominate the teams they play? So far, it appears that is the case but the road ahead is not a good one and it gets much tougher.
For Miami, winning some of the game ahead will go a long way to proving they can run with anyone in the NFL. They will enter a stretch of playing teams that are not scraping the bottom of the league.
Before we jump in, where are the Dolphins at currently compared to our preseason predictions from early September? Well, they are right on pace with our predictions.
Read out September predictions here!
We predicted the Dolphins would beat the Chargers, Patriots, and Broncos to start the season before losing to the Bills in Buffalo. We predicted that the Dolphins would also beat the Giants and Panthers. So, our early predictions are spot on but now it gets a little crazier as we dive into the other predictions we made and it starts this week.
The Dolphins will travel to Philadelphia and honestly, we had them losing to the Eagles originally and that isn't changing this week.
Miami has the offense to beat the Eagles. I mean if the Jets could pull off a victory against the Eagles then the Dolphins surely could, right? The problem for me is that the Eagles are going to be playing "pissed off" and while that can sometimes lead to mistakes, I don't think they make an unforced one.
This is where I see Miami's problem this week. Defensively, the Dolphins are not very good. Yes, they beat the Panthers but they also struggled early and struggling at all against the Eagles is going to be a problem. The Dolphins could also be without Xavien Howard which means they will face DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown with backup corners.
Prediction - Miami loses.