Predicting the Miami Dolphins remaining schedule after first 6 weeks of the season
The Miami Dolphins have had a great run so far to start their 2023 season. It is the first time in nearly 21 years the team has started with 5 wins and one loss. Now the season gets tougher.
By Brian Miller
Getting past the Eagles is the first test of many this season for the Miami Dolphins and if they pull out a win, their next four games will not be easy either.
Dolphins beat the Patriots
Miami will host the Patriots in their second meeting of the 2023 season. It has been a long time since the two clubs ended their season against each other early in the year.
The Patriots are up against a wall and even if they pull out a win against the Bills, they tend not to play well at Hard Rock Stadium. You can bet that Belichick will come up with whatever he can to beat the Dolphins but the Patriots may not be able to execute the game plan and the Dolphins should be able to find a way to keep their offense in check.
Dolphins beat the Chiefs
Looking at this game prior to seasons start, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Miami would lose this game. Even though it was moved to Germany, the Dolphins would face the best team in the NFL but after six weeks of football, the Chiefs are not as dominating as we expected them to be.
The Chiefs defense is beatable and the offense without a top WR weapon comes down to three players, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift...o.k. I'm kidding, two players.
Kansas City doesn't have a lights-out rushing attack but it is serviceable. Miami matches up far better with the Chiefs than it looked like they would and Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins offense clicking so well that the Chiefs may struggle to contain them.