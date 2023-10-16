Predicting the Miami Dolphins remaining schedule after first 6 weeks of the season
The Miami Dolphins have had a great run so far to start their 2023 season. It is the first time in nearly 21 years the team has started with 5 wins and one loss. Now the season gets tougher.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will take a week off when they get back from Germany before starting their ride into the final two months of the 2023 season.
If our predictions hold, the Dolphins should exit their bye week with a 7-2 record.
Dolphins beat the Raiders
The Raiders are a team that can suddenly surprise you but the reality also is they can just as easily bring nothing to the field. Currently, they are a mess and it is hard to believe that changes from now until Miami faces them.
Miami will get a full week to prep for the Raiders who don't travel across the country well. The Dolphins also could get Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey, Nik Needham, De'Von Achane, and River Cracraft back from IR for this game. That's a big boost of talent.
Jets beat the Dolphins
I know, it's Zack Wilson and an inept offense but the Dolphins struggle in New York and the Jets would love nothing more than to send Miami back to Florida with their 3rd loss of the season.
For the Dolphins, it will all come down to challenging the Jets formidable defense. NY will be ready for Miami so McDaniel has to make sure he has some tricks left up his sleeve or he will indeed head home with a Thanksgiving loss.