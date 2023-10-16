Predicting the Miami Dolphins remaining schedule after first 6 weeks of the season
The Miami Dolphins have had a great run so far to start their 2023 season. It is the first time in nearly 21 years the team has started with 5 wins and one loss. Now the season gets tougher.
By Brian Miller
As the Miami Dolphins enter the final six weeks of the season, they should be doing so with at worst, a 7-4 record if they lost to the Eagles, Chiefs, and Jets. I have them beating the Chiefs.
Miami beats the Commanders
This is one of those games the Dolphins will be expected to win and while the Commanders are not horribly bad, they are still not a very good football team and by the time this game rolls around, they very well may be out of any chances in the NFC East.
Miami should be able to handle the Commanders defensively and offensively giving them (in this prediction piece) their 9th win.
Dolphins beat the Titans
The best thing the Titans have going for them is a good defensive front and Derrick Henry. Take them out of the picture and the Titans are simply a team that can play up to their opponents for about three quarters.
Ryan Tannehill's return to Miami will likely be met with booing crowds instead of thank you cheers but the return will be the talk of the game should he be healthy (he was hurt in week 6). Regardless, this is a game that the Dolphins shouldn't have a problem winning.
Dolphins beat the Jets
New York got one on the Dolphins in November but they don't play the same in Miami and the Dolphins will be looking to keep pace in the AFC for the top seeding and that makes this game one of the best on the schedule.
It will be interesting to see how both teams are by this point in the year. Injuries take their toll and both teams could be dealing with missing players by the time this game rolls around.