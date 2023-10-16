Predicting the Miami Dolphins remaining schedule after first 6 weeks of the season
The Miami Dolphins have had a great run so far to start their 2023 season. It is the first time in nearly 21 years the team has started with 5 wins and one loss. Now the season gets tougher.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins should enter the final stretch of the season holding on to a piece of the AFC East division lead if not outright. It is the final weeks, however, that will decide if they hit the playoffs as a division winner or a Wild Card team.
I have the Dolphins entering week 16 at 11 and 3.
Dolphins beat the Cowboys
Earlier I predicted that the Dolphins would indeed beat the Cowboys but I wasn't completely sure about that prediction. The Cowboys' defense was expected to be the best in the NFL. Instead, the Cowboys are 3-2 prior to their week 6 game against the Chargers.
The defense is playing well but the offense is not and the Cowboys look nothing like they were expected to. It still won't be easy for the Dolphins but they seem to match up much better against their offense and that could be the difference in the game.
Ravens beat the Dolphins
I go back and forth with this one. On one hand, the Dolphins should be able to put points on the board consistently but stopping Lamar Jackson could be a problem and the Dolphins do struggle against mobile QBs.
I predicted early a loss to the Ravens and while I don't think it will be as much of a given as I thought it would be originally, I still think the Dolphins lose this one.
Dolphins beat the Bills
The final showdown of the NFL regular season could very well decide the AFC East title. Miami could enter the season finale with a 12-4 record. The Bills could be one game behind or tied...depends on if they lose to another team like the Giants who almost beat them.
This is going to be a grudge match and the winner could walk away with the division and maybe even a bye-week heading into the playoffs. It's a must win game for both teams but I think the Dolphins have a good shot of winning this one in Miami as their defense should be back to full strength and Mike McDaniel should throw some wrinkles at the Bills they haven't seen yet.
Final record prediction: Dolphins 13-4
This is provided they stay healthy and beat the teams they should but at worst, the Dolphins should be looking at an 11 win season and if we are being honest, that would be a disappointment given how the season is going so far.