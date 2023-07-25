Pretty good start to camp: Tyreek Hill will not miss any games
By Matt Serniak
If you've been following the incredibly non-stressfull situation which was the Tyreek Hill, allegedly, slapping a guy on a fishing dock saga, then you can rest east now because a conclusion has finally been reached.
First, we learn that heck of a nice guy, Christian Wilkins, will be reporting to training camp on time and now we know that in fact the fastest man on the planet, the Cheetah, and the guy who holds the Miami Dolphin's offense together, Tyreek Hill, will not miss any games because him and this guy who was involved "resolved their differences."
You gotta love when folks can resolve their differences. It makes me feel good for the rest of the world that with just a little bit of conversation, just a little bit of transparency, and maybe perhaps a large amount of money falling into your lap for getting slapped upside your head, allegedly, that all our problems can be figured out.
I can't say I'm surprised with how this ended up happening. It seemed pretty close to a nothing burger, in terms of things professional athletes do. I'm not condoning anything Tyreek Hill is alleged to have done at any point in his life. I'm just saying concerning this incident it's not like Hill and his crew beat the hell out of this guy like Alvin Kamara and his guys did on camera. Nothing happened to him so I didn't think anything to Tyreek for this, alleged, incident. Remember, ̶a̶t̶h̶l̶e̶t̶e̶s̶ rock stars don't go to jail. Vince Neil only did 30 days and he killed somebody.
The folks who hate Tyreek Hill for everything that he has been accused of and have gone to court for will hate him even more and to them I say I get it. He's a professional athlete who I don't anything about. I have zero idea where the absolute truths lie with anything. But since he is on my favorite team and there is nothing I can do about that, I want him to produce as much as he could because that means my team will be better which is ultimately what I want.
So as today is the beginning of training camp, which is the beginning of the 2023 Miami Dolphin's quest towards a Lombardi, I fully expect Tyreek Hill to MCing the entire practice and do no less than 10 backflips as he fires up the crowd.
Let's enjoy seeing our team go out there and look great and pray that everyone has fun and that no one gets hurt.
