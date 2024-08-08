Projected Miami Dolphins depth chart entering preseason
By Brian Miller
With preseason games here and the Miami Dolphins heading toward their first game of the exhibition season, several camp battles are working themselves out, but when the season gets here, who is going to be atop the depth charts?
With many camp battles still up in the air, we can take a look to see who has done enough to warrant a roster spot, and potentially what the starting lineup and backups could look like.
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa is clearly the starter but the big question is who will back him up? So far neither Skylar Thompson or Mike White have done anything wrong or overly right through camp. Preseason will shake this up, but for now, it appears that Mike White will get the nod to start, at least in Game 1 of the preseason.
Running back
Raheem Mostert will return to his featured role, but like last season, he will share duties with DeVon Achane. This year, the duo will see Jalen Wright also join them, and Chris Brooks will likely end up as the fourth member of the running back roster. The player to watch is Jeff Wilson Jr. A strong preseason could garner interest from other teams if he should get cut.
Wide Receiver
Outside, there is no question that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle reign supreme, but Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to practice. Willie Snead could be in line as the primary outside WR behind Hill and Waddle with River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios in the slot. Behind them are Malik Washington and Erik Ezukanma, who has been banged up.
Offensive Line
Austin Jackson will hold down right tackle with Kendall Lamm backing him up. The right guard spot could be up in the air if center Aaron Brewer's injury is significant. In that case, Liam Eichenberg may shift to center and Jack Driscoll would start at right guard. At left guard, Robert Jones is starting with Isaiah Wynn on the PUP list. With Lamm putting in time at right tackle, the backup job behind Terron Armstead belongs to rookie Patrick Paul.
Tight End
Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith are the team's starters, with Smith actually listed as the backup. Behind them are Julian Hill and Jody Fortson. Preseason could see a change behind Smith.
Defensive tackle
Zach Seiler and Calais Campbell are the Dolphins' best DTs, but Benito Jones is also making a claim and should be a part of that rotation. They should start in between them when they go with a three-man look. Behind them, Teair Tart and Da'Shawn Hand should get the reps, with Jonathan Harris behind Seiler.
Linebacker
With Jordyn Brooks and David Long starting inside, Quinton Bell has looked good in camp so far and will keep his starting job outside for now. Emmanuel Ogbah should start on the other side with rookie Chop Robinson waiting behind him. Veteran Cam Brown will roll in on the second outside unit with Duke Riley and Anthony Walker, who will likely be the backups inside. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb won't be ready for Week 1, but the hope is to get them back early on this fall.
Cornerback
There are no questions about the starters with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller. Kader Kohou will remain the starting nickel corner and he should be backed up by Nik Needham. The bigger issue is on the boundaries. Miami has Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner lining up on the second team.
Safety
Jevon Holland will start, and Marcus Maye will take over for Jordan Poyer, who has been injured. Once he's back to full health, Poyer will regain that starting role. Elijah Campbell has been taking the backup reps behind Holland.