Is Raheem Mostert playing this week? (Latest injury update for Patriots vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 8)
The latest injury update on Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.
By Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s sessions with an ankle injury.
That’s a great sign for his chances of suiting up in Week 8 against the New England Patriots, especially for a Dolphins team that needs his production.
Miami is without rookie running back De’Von Achane due to a knee injury, so Mostert is being leaned on as the No. 1 back for now.
Raheem Mostert injury status for Week 8 game vs. New England Patriots
Mostert returned to practice on Thursday, which could mean that he ends up being left off the injury report entirely in Week 8.
Best Raheem Mostert prop bet for NFL Week 8
Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown scorer
With Mostert back at practice, it’s safe to say that he at least has a shot to play on Sunday. So, I don’t mind taking him to find the end zone against New England this week.
The Patriots have a solid defense, but Mostert has been a touchdown machine, scoring 11 times (nine on the ground and twice through the air) in seven games this season.
It’s hard to argue with that production, and the Pats have allowed six rushing scores so far in 2023.
Raheem Mostert injury history
- Nov. 2017: Knee MCL Sprain Grade 2 – placed on IR
- Nov. 2018: Arm Forearm Fracture – missed rest of season
- Jan. 2020: Leg Calf Strain
- Sept. 2020: Knee MCL Sprain Grade 2 – missed two games
- Oct. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed four games
- Dec. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed rest of regular season
- Sept. 2021: Knee Tear
- Nov. 2022: Knee Strain Grade 1 – missed one game
- Dec. 2022: Hand Thumb Fracture – missed Wild Card game
When is Raheem Mostert coming back?
Mostert missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle issue, but he’s returned since and seems to be on track to play in Week 8 against the Patriots.
Miami Dolphins next 5 opponents
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19
- New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24
- Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 3
- Tennessee Titans, Monday, Dec. 11
Miami Dolphins injury report
New England Patriots injury report
