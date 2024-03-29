Raheem Mostert contract extension is more of a thank you than anything else
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have extended Raheem Mostert and it isn't because he needed to be, it was because they wanted him to be.
In 2023, no one was more surprised about Mostert's season than Mostert and the Dolphins. Sure they will say otherwise but in reality, no one predicted that Mostert would have such a dominant season that saw him shatter two long-standing records. TDs in a season and total TDs.
Mostert entered the 2024 off-season under contract for the 2024 season but it was going to be the final year of his deal. Not anymore. The Dolphins have extended their top runner for an additional year.
The contract could pay just over $9 million over the course of the two seasons. He will get around $3.75 million guaranteed. This seems like a contract that is good for both the player and the team. The Dolphins may have an out in 2025 and if they don't need it, Mostert will earn more money than he would have this year alone.
Overall, this is a smart contract that in reality rewards Mostert for the season he had last year while providing him with a small amount of security for the future.
Mostert, 31, played like he was in his mid-20s last year and it was a testament to his off-season work and conditioning. The Dolphins now have their RB room locked up for the next two seasons.
With the draft in less than 30 days, Miami won't shop for help at the position. The duo of Mostert and DeVon Achane will once again rock "the Rock."