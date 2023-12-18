Raheem Mostert is having the best year of his career and the Miami Dolphins are the beneficiaries
The Miami Dolphins beat the Jets badly on Sunday and the stifling defense took away a historical run by Raheem Mostert.
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert isn't quietly having a Pro Bowl season, he is having a thundering All-Pro season for the Miami Dolphins.
If the NFL doesn't recognize Raheem Mostert after this season is over, there is a big problem with the way they hand out recognition. Mostert has been the most consistent Dolphins player this entire season and with three games to go, he could shatter the record he broke on Sunday.
Mark Clayton held the Miami Dolphins record for most combined TDs in a season. It was 18. On Sunday, Mostert not only scored his 18th, but also his 19th. The record for rushing TDs in a single season for the team was Ricky Williams' 17, he broke that too.
Mostert needs 34 more yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. It would be the first time in his career, dating back to 2015, that he reached that milestone. His 18 rushing TDs lead the NFL, five more than Christian McCaffrey's 13. Combined, Mostert and McCaffrey are tied with 20.
To put that into perspective just a bit more, the next closest to them is Dolphins receiver, Tyreek Hill. He has 12.
Only James Cook of the Bills has more rushing yards than Mostert in the AFC. They are separated by 2 yards.
For the Dolphins, Mostert is the player Miami needed to step up the most this year and he answered in a big way. This is a career season for the running back who is 31 years old, proving that not all running backs have to be in their early 20s to contribute and be successful.
Miami fans begged for a top running back in free agency, then again during the draft. They wanted the Dolphins to make a trade for one ahead of the deadline but Raheem Mostert just kept his down and worked. He has split carries all season but has become the go-to in Miami's offense not named Hill.
The Dolphins are pushing towards a playoff birth for the 2nd year in a row and they are doing so as a complete team but Mostert is also doing everything he can to help as well and this year, that has exploded in one of the most impressive storylines of the Dolphins 2023 season.
Three more games to go and Mostert could be a major factor in whether the Dolphins win them.