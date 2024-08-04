Raheem Mostert knows he will always be underrated and that's fine with him
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert led the league in touchdowns in 2023. The 30-year-old running back had his best statistical season in the NFL. He made his first appearance on the NFL Top 100 list, but he still doesn't get the recognition he deserves.
"I'm always going to be underrated, no matter what," Mostert said per the Miami Dolphins post-practice transcript. He went on to say that he is an, "under-the-radar type of guy."
Mostert hopes that 2024 will be as productive as last year, but there is no question that he will trade personal accomplishments for team success. Mostert has been a team-first player since his arrival in Miami, and last year was a personal season that saw his hard work over his two seasons with Miami pay off.
"I was pretty high. I was a little distraught because I thought I was going to be a little lower, but honestly it just gives me more motivation to work even harder. I did what I did last year, but now its time to move on. It’s year 2024 and I got bigger and better things that I want to get accomplished, and also, I want to help this team as much as I possibly can because it’s going to be nice to have a championship down here in South Florida."- Raheem Mostert - via Dolphins transcript
Raheem Mostert is ready for another big season with the Dolphins
Mostert rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 21 times combined in 2023, setting franchise records for both rushing touchdowns and combined scores. What is more impressive is that at the age of 30, Mostert hasn't lost any of his speed and is still one of the fastest players on the Dolphins' roster.
The speedy running back isn't worried about his accolades from outside the team. He said he uses them to motivate himself to be better. Mostert will enter his third season on the Dolphins roster, but he may see a reduced role as he splits carries and possible series with De'Von Achane. More snaps could be lost with Jaylen Wright added during April's draft as well.
Regardless of those behind him, Mostert knows that he can only control what is in front of him, and he continues to thrive in Mike McDaniel's offensive system. That won't change this year, and Mostert should still see more than enough opportunities to post similar numbers to last year despite a potential dip in carries.