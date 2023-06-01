Raheem Mostert looks to return after impressing for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert started out strong for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 but an injury curtailed his season forcing him to miss 2 games.
Raheem Mostert - Running back - Entering his 9th NFL season
- History
In 2015, Mostert was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on the Eagles practice squad through September before being released and claimed by the Miami Dolphins. He didn't last but more than a month. After his release from Miami he joined the Ravens, then the Browns and spent time with both Cleveland, Chicago, and the Jets in 2016 before landing with the 49ers in November of 2016.
With the 49ers, Mostert stuck and carved out two and a half years with San Francisco before joing the Dolphins last season as a free agent thanks to the knowledge of Mike McDaniel and what he saw in Mostert fitting in his system.
- Last season
In 2022, his first active games with the Dolphins, Mostert started 14 of 16 games rushing 181 times for 891 yards coming up just over 100 yards shy of 1,000. He added 31 receptions for 202 yards.
Mostert is one of the fastest players on the Miami Dolphins roster.
- Salary situation
$2.18 million cap, $2.2 million dead money if released, $12K saved if cut
- 2023 Preview
The return of Mostert and Jeff Wilson should give the Miami Dolphins a healthy boost in the running game. Both are capable of bringing power and speed to the offense. Mostert should be the early game starter with Wilson bringing a continued fast pace to the game.
While Mostert is capable of hitting 1,000 yards in 2023, he is likely going to come up short as the Dolphins will split the responsibilities between he and Jeff Wilson while also giving rookie Achane playing time as well.
Mostert should be a big part of the Dolphins offense in 2023 if he stays healthy. The fact he will be paired with Wilson for a full season should also help keep him fresh.