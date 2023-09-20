Raheem Mostert's two-touchdown day leads to Miami Dolphins' Week 2 Offensive MVP and a win
Raheem Mostert's 127 total yards and two-touchdown performance, including a clutch fourth-quarter touchdown rush, leads the way for the Miami Dolphins and earns him offensive MVP honors
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins left their week two matchup against the New England Patriots on the road with a close and decisive win. It came down to the wire, and quite possibly a few centimeters, but the Dolphins again displayed a bend don't break mentality.
The past two weeks the Dolphins haven’t been able to put away either the Chargers or Patriots and have kept their opponents in the game. This week, the Dolphins offense had run the ball more and allowed running back Raheem Mostert to play a big part of the offense.
Mostert not only scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run that put the team up 14, but he also added 121 rushing yards off 18 carries and 1 catch for 6 yards. Mostert showed up big in the clutch to put the Dolphins in the driver's seat.
It was clear that the Patriots wanted to take away Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with an assortment of different looks, including playing three safeties. Hill and Waddle combined for 9 catches for 126 yards and a receiving touchdown, so they still were key to the team’s game script.
Mostert took advantage of a weaker rush front and clear holes that the offensive line provided for him. So far this season, the Dolphins' offensive line has allowed one sack and accounted for four penalties against two defenses many view as elite.
Mostert has carried the load for the Dolphins as the team waits for Jeff Wilson Jr to return from the IR. While they have gotten additional support from Salvon Ahmed, and even less support from rookie running back De’Von Achane, the team will continue to hope Mostert can produce like he did on Sunday Night Football.
The hope is that the Dolphins do not abandon the run as they did too often last season, this year the team has one game with 30 rushing attempts and 30 passing attempts and one game with 20 rushing attempts and 45 passing attempts. They’ll always be a team that passes more, but this week, Mostert was able to lead this team to a massive win over a division rival.