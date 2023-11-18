Raiders vs. Dolphins best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Jaylen Waddle)
Check out touchdown picks for Mostert, Waddle and Adams in Sunday's Dolphins-Raiders matchup.
By Jovan Alford
The Dolphins are overwhelming double-digit favorites over the Raiders, but that doesn’t mean bettors can’t find a few anytime touchdown props bet. Miami has one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, while Las Vegas has Davante Adams, who is due to score a touchdown.
I found two Dolphins anytime touchdown props with solid value and a Raiders prop for their best offensive player.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Raiders vs. Dolphins
- Raheem Mostert (-137)
- Jaylen Waddle (+100)
- Davante Adams (+170)
Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown scorer
The veteran running back has been a touchdown machine in the Dolphins’ offense this season, scoring 13 touchdowns in nine games. Mostert has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games against the Chiefs and Eagles.
Heading into Sunday, Mostert will face a Raiders’ defense that has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. At -137 odds, it’s not ideal, but Miami has shown the ability to run the football and give the ball to Mostert inside the red zone (23 RZ rushing attempts).
Jaylen Waddle anytime touchdown scorer
If you don’t want to lay the -162 odds on Tyreek Hill to score a touchdown, Waddle provides better value at +100 on Sunday. The young wide receiver didn’t score a touchdown in Miami’s last game against the Chiefs, despite having three receptions (six targets) for 42 yards.
The 5-foot-10 wideout will try to score his fourth touchdown at home against the Raiders, who have allowed seven touchdowns to WRs this season. Waddle will be defended by Las Vegas CB Marcus Peters, who has allowed two TDs this season. With Hill commanding safety help over the top, Waddle should have more than a few one-on-one opportunities.
Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer
Adams hasn’t scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games, but he will look to change his fortunes on Sunday against the Dolphins. The star wide receiver leads the Raiders in red zone targets this season with 17. However, he’s only seen one red zone target in the last two games, despite having 20 targets.
For the Raiders to keep it close, rookie Aidan O’Connell must move the ball down the field and take his chances with Adams when he has a one-on-one matchup.
The Dolphins have allowed 10 touchdowns to WRs this season and are ranked 21st in DVOA-WR1, per ftnfantasy.com. At +170 odds, I’m willing to take the chance on Adams snapping his scoreless streak one way or another.
