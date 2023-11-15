Raiders vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 11
A full betting preview for NFL Week 11 action between the Raiders and Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins are fresh off their bye week and will head back home to host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC showdown.
The vibes have been high in Vegas since firing Josh McDaniels, but now they have one of their toughest tests of the season in the Dolphins. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Raiders vs. Dolphins odds, spread, and total
Raiders vs. Dolphins betting trends
- Dolphins are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. Raiders
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Raiders' last eight games
- Raiders are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Raiders' last 11 games vs. AFC opponents
- Dolphins are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 8-0 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games
- Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
Raiders vs. Dolphins injury reports
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Kolton Miller - OT - Questionable
- Jakob Johnson - FB - Questionable
- Amik Robertson - CB - Questionable
Miami Dolphins injury report
- River Cracraft - WR - Questionable
- Brandon Jones - S - Questionable
- Raheem Mostert - RB - Questionable
- Jaylen Waddle - WR - Questionable
- De'Von Achane - RB - IR
Raiders vs. Dolphins how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders Record: 5-5
- Miami Dolphins Record: 6-3
Raiders vs. Dolphins key players to watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O'Connell: The Raiders rookie quarterback has led them to two-straight wins, but it's largely been due to his efficiency and not necessarily his arm. He's averaging just 168.8 passing yards per game with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He needs to step up if the Raiders want to keep winning games.
Miami Dolphins
Raheem Mostert: While everyone has been talking about Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert is by far the most underrated player on this offense. He's averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per carry on the season and the Dolphins are quietly the best running offense in the league.
Raiders vs. Dolphins prediction and pick
If you want to talk about a team being deserving of a double-digit favorite, it's the Miami Dolphins. Despite a few hiccups when they've played strong competition, they still lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +2 and are averaging a blistering 7.1 yards per play offensively.
The vibes have been high in Vegas since the firing of Josh McDaniels, but the vibes can only take you so far. The Dolphins can attack opposing defenses in so many ways and Aidan O'Connell, while effective at times, won't be able to do enough to keep pace with the Dolphins.
It's time for the Dolphins to remind everyone just how good they are.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
