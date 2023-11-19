Raiders vs. Dolphins Same-Game Parlay in Week 11
By Reed Wallach
The Miami Dolphins return from its BYE week and ready for the stretch run in the AFC playoff picture.
The Dolphins will resume its play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in what should be an offensive showcase for Miami as the Raiders check in as one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Miami is expected to get De'Von Achane back from injury and I expect the Dolphins to explode offensively.
I crafted a same-game parlay that will give us an enhanced payout on the Dolphins offense, a +900, three-leg parlay that can enhance your payout on a likely blowout.
Best Same-Game Parlay for Raiders vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins team total OVER 27.5 (-148)
- De'Von Achane anytime touchdown scorer (+105)
- Jaylen Waddle 100+ receiving yards
Dolphins team total OVER 27.5 (-148)
The Dolpihns are 13.5-point favorites on Sunday, so the expectation is that they will win with relative ease. With that in mind, in the team's wins the Dolphins have scored 31, 42, 31,70, 24 and 36.
Sense a trend?
When the Dolphins win, the team does it with its offense and against a Raiders team that is 27th in EPA/Play, I exepct Miami to put up a big number on the scoreboard. I bought a few points to get this to below four touchdowns on the Dlphins team total.
De'Von Achane anytime touchdown scorer (+105)
While Achane's workload may be up in the air as of now, I believe Mike McDaniel will look to get his star rookie running back going early and often in his first game back, especially in a likely positive game script.
Achane only was a part of the game script in three gmaes, but scored five touchdowns (he played in Week 2 and only had one carry after missing Week 1). If the Dolphins are in close, I'm counting on Achane to get a look in hopes of building momentum off the injury.
Jaylen Waddle 100+ recieivng yards (+330)
Tyreek Hill popped up on the Dolphins' injury report this week, but isn't a concern to miss the game. However, that can lead to him possibly being a decoy on Sunday against the Raiders, opening up a big game for Waddle.
While Miami has been force feeding Hill, the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, Waddle remains a consistent weapon in the passing game, getting at least five targets in every game and going over 100 yards against the Patriots two games ago.
With Hill potentially banged up, I'll shoot for some high end outcomes on the dynamic Waddle, like him breaking the century mark.
