Ranking the best QBs in the AFC East: Where do the Miami Dolphins stand?
By Brian Miller
3. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets
While Maye doesn't have the experience and is being relegated to the bottom of this list, Aaron Rodgers has a lot of experience, but the brightest moments of his career could be behind him. Rodgers is an enigma at this point. He has the history to be great, but he is coming off an Achilles injury and is on the wrong side of 39.
There are a lot of questions about Rodgers and what he can do for the Jets. His decision to skip mandatory workouts wasn't a good look for him and the team was thrown into the spotlight for the wrong reasons again.
This year will be interesting for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, provided he doesn't go off the rails between now, his retirement, and the five-year waiting period. Can he rebound from the injury and lead a group of players who are far younger and less experienced? Does he have the patience for them to go through their own ups and downs?
Rodgers should be one of the best QBs in the league, but those days are past him, and now, he isn't the best in this division like he was in the NFC North. He has a lot to prove, and the franchise is resting on his shoulders.