Ranking the best QBs in the AFC East: Where do the Miami Dolphins stand?
By Brian Miller
2. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa has every tool you want for a quarterback. He has quick decision-making ability; he can throw every pass a quarterback should, he can move around the pocket, and he is one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL. So, what's missing?
Tagovailoa has yet to consistently beat the Bills and has yet to lead the Dolphins to a division title or a playoff win. You can't be the best until you can beat the best, and so far, the Miami QB has yet to do that. Now, with a contract situation looming over his 2024 season, will he play more protective of his body, or will he play more aggressively should he enter the season without an extension?
Statistically, Tagovailoa is in the top of the league in many categories and he showcases his abilities in games, but he has to do better to beat good teams. So far, he has struggled to take the team on his shoulder in big games and lead them on winning drives. For all he has shown in games like the massive comeback against the Ravens two years ago, he also has fallacies like he showed against the Titans last year.