Ranking the best and worst Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft selections based on value
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins did a decent job with their draft given the limited amount of front end draft picks.
The Miami Dolphins draft is in the books and now they turn their attention to getting the roster filled and practice sessions underway. Miami entered the draft with six selections and exited the draft with 7 picks after borrowing from 2025's pool.
Miami did the best they could with what they had but some fans think they could have drafted differently. Here is how we ranked the draft class of 2024 based on value.
7: Patrick McMorris - McMorris could develop into a depth CB and provide help on special teams. His value to the team this year will be on special teams. He has a lot of room to develop, but right now, he doesn't seem to provide much value to the roster until he is coached up.
6: Tahj Washington - Washington is considered to be a late round gem and that could prove to be accurate. He has a high ceiling but wil face a lot of competition in camp for a 53-man roster spot. For a 7th-round pick the Dolphins got a player that will compete for a spot.
5: Malik Washington - Malik wouldn't normally be this low, but we are talking about seven draft picks. There is a lot to like about this young WR, who should be able to upend the WR room and make the team as a 6th receiver. Getting him in round six was a steal on paper, and he could prove to be the Dolphin's answer at slot receiver.
4: Patrick Paul - The Dolphins may have reached a bit for Paul in the 2nd round. Eventually, this pick could pan out nicely for Chris Grier, but Paul's immediate future is relegated to learning behind Terron Armstead, and you typically want more from a round-two selection. Paul is regarded as Armstead's replacement. He isn't a bad selection, but Miami won't likely see that value until 2025.
3: Chop Robinson - Drafting Robinson at 21 was more about need than providing the Dolphins with a stellar step-in and play-type player. Miami had other options they could have taken in round one, but they viewed Robinson as the EDGE rusher they needed. Miami passed on to guys like Graham Barton and Tyler Guyton, which led to the drafting of Paul in round two. It's not a bad one-two punch, but Robinson is a sure thing, and many call him a "Low-floor, high-ceiling" player with little room in between.
2: Jaylen Wright - It shouldn't be a detractor for anyone grading picks that Miami traded a 3rd round pick for Wright. The Dolphins view Wright as a running back who will immediately help the team on special teams and provide great depth at the position. Wright may not get a lot of touches early in the season, but he will help keep De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert rested. Last year, the Dolphins lost both starting running backs, so having a good plan in place was important.
1: Mohamad Kamara - Getting Kamara in the 5th round was incredibly lucky. Kamara has a non-stop motor and is coachable. His deficiences as a player are correctable and the raw talent is something that many experts are surprised teams passed on. Kamara is a steal, on paper, and he could prove to be another impressive hard-hitting linebacker Miami needs.