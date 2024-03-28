Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner and as we wrap up the month of March, we head forward with a look back at the drafting of Dolphins' Chris Grier.
What constitutes a great draft class? Longevity of the players' draft? Perhaps the number of Pro Bowl appearances? What about in-house retention with extensions? There are a lot of variables that go into looking deep into a draft class and calling it successful or the opposite.
Chris Grier has been the Dolphins' general manager since 2016 but his first draft especially was more Mike Tannenbaum than Grier, or so the rumors way back then indicated.
For this ranking, we took it all into consideration equally and we gave Grier the credit for the 2016 draft. From worst to first and why, there may be some debates but those are the ones we will have afterward. Here are the Dolphins' last 8 draft classes ranked in order of worst to best.
2023 for the purpose of this ranking will remain unranked. The Dolphins had only four draft picks after having one taken by the NFL and others traded away. The drafting of DeVon Achane was a smart selection by Grier and the third-round pick paid off. The same can not be said about Cam Smith who is still developing.
Smith spent his rookie season in the Vic Fangio doghouse so we don't truly know what he will be. This one will get revisited in another year.