Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2017 is the worst draft class for Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins.
Miami could have done a lot more than what they did. The entire draft was a mess from the start. Charles Harris was selected with pick 22 in round one and the Dolphins should have drafted anyone but him. Harris is still in the NFL but as a Dolphins DE, he was horrible.
2nd round pick Raekwon McMillan was marginally better at best. A depth piece at LB that never really got rolling. Inconsistent play platooned him from the start. He started only 28 games in his two seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Raiders.
The best draft pick of that class was Davon Godchaux who played quite well for a 5th round draft pick. He was able to turn his career into a free-agent contract with the Patriots that totaled nearly $31 million. Not bad for a rotational DT.
The rest of the draft? Cordrea Tankersley - round 3, Isaac Asiata - round 5, Vincent Taylor - round 6, and Isaiah Ford - round 7, didn't amount to much. Ford, however, was a pinball bouncing on and off the Dolphins roster and around the NFL. He hasn't played since 2021.