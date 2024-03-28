Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2022 remains a bad draft class for Chris Grier despite the Dolphins only having four draft picks.
Sometimes when you have little, you have to make the most of it. The Dolphins were not able to do that with their 2022 draft class.
Missing picks in rounds 1 and 2, Miami used their first pick in round three to draft Channing Tindall. The Dolphins are still waiting for him to develop. His consistency isn't there and he has yet to break into a starting role as a result.
The same can be said about Erik Ezukanma who has done nothing with his career yet and his time on the field in two seasons has been limited. He didn't play last year until late in the season.
Skylar Thompson and Cameron Goode were both taken in round 7. Their careers thus far are as good as you would expect for late-draft picks. At least Thompson started in a playoff game.