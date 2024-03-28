Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2019 was a massive rebuild for the Miami Dolphins and the draft was average when it was all over with.
The Dolphins opted to not draft a quarterback in round one but they got a gem in Christian Wilkins. Wilkins isn't with the Dolphins but he was going to be a hard retention given his monetary demands and boy did he cash in.
Miami ended the draft with 6 draft picks. They hit on Wilkins and 5th round LB Andrew Van Ginkel but Michael Dieter in round three was a reach and aside from the work they got out of Myles Gaskin in round 7, the other two selections, Chandler Cox and Isaiah Prince were wasted.
With AVG and Wilkins gone, no one from that class remains on the roster.