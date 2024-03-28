Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2016 in hindsight was only good because of what Chris Grier did with the number one pick.
When the draft was over, Miami walked away with a major steal, Laremy Tunsil. The "bong" video was one of the most fortuitous events in Dolphins draft history. Tunsil was an amazingly good left tackle and Chris Grier wasted no time trading him for a bevy of draft picks that are setting the future of the franchise.
This draft ranking may seem a bit low considering it also produced Xavien Howard who was a Pro Bowl shutdown CB at his best. The Dolphins, however, ended the draft with 8 selections. Of those 8, Tunsil and Howard were fantastic. Kenyan Drake was good, and Jakeem Grant was a specialist. The rest of the draft, not so much.
Leonte Carroo was a horrible draft pick in round three and none of the selections after Grant in round 6 were any good at all.