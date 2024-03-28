Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2018 should have been a great draft but other forces played a huge role in it not becoming what it could be.
The Dolphins drafting of Minkah Fitzpatrick should have this draft class much higher but they caved to his whining about where he was going to play and traded him after a year.
Mike Gesicki played 5 seasons with the Dolphins, one under the Franchise Tag but Dolphins fans all know that was wasted money. Mike McDaniel had no use for Gesicki and this is shown throughout 2022. Gesicki was at his best as a slot WR. The better TE was drafted in the same draft in round 4. Durham Smythe remains in Miami and was extended.
Jerome Baker was a solid selection in round three and he lasted almost through his extension. Baker was a big part of the Dolphins' defense, a leader, and a starter.
Jason Sanders, despite some ups and downs, remains with the team still and is on his second contract. Not bad for a 7th-round pick. Miami did miss on LB Quentin Poling in round 7 and CB Cornell Armstrong in round 6 didn't pan out. Grier did well, however, getting work out of Kalen Ballage in round 4.