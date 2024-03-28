Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2020 is still a question mark but ultimately, it is the number of remaining members who stand out.
This draft class is still being evaluated. Miami left the draft with 11 draft picks. That is a crazy amount of picks for a team coming off a huge rebuild only a year earlier but after only 4 years, this class doesn't look as good as it could have.
Miami it seems, for now, hit on Tua Tagovailoa but we still are not sure if the extension of Austin Jackson will pan out. The Dolphins 3rd first-round pick was a major bust. Noah Igbinoghene remains a huge black mark.
Miami was able to get Robert Hunt in round two as well as Raekwon Davis who never became more than a rotational defensive tackle. Brandon Jones in round three turned out to be o.k. but nothing great in the end. While Grier seems to have hit on several of his early draft picks, he wasted mid-round picks on Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, and Curtis Weaver. They took a long snapper in round six, Blake Ferguson, who is still with the team. Malcolm Perry had potential but didn't pan out either.
Overall, this should have been the draft that built Miami for the future. Tua seems to be that guy but no other player from that draft, sans Ferguson and Jackson is still on the roster. 11 draft picks, three remaining players, and a QB that still keeps the fanbase divided.