Ranking the Dolphins draft classes under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2021 is far and away the best draft that Chris Grier has had as a general manager. Can he keep them in the future?
Grier set this draft up moving from the 3rd overall pick to the middle of the first round then back into the top ten again to take Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has been everything Grier hoped he would be. He is borderline elite.
With his second pick in round one, Grier took Jaelan Phillips and despite his Achilles injury that ended his season late last year, Phillips looks to be a major part of the Dolphins' defensive future. Grier wasn't done either. Jevon Holland in round two has been exceptional and another building block and cornerstone for the roster.
Sadly, the big miss came in round two when Grier wasted draft capital to trade up for Liam Eichenberg. He would then miss on Hunter Long in round three by a wide margin, and his two-round 7 picks, Larnel Coleman and Gerrid Doaks did nothing.
The play of the top three elevated this draft class to the top but that could change in the future when we have more evaluation of Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson.