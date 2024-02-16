Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
As the offseason clicks along toward the start of free agency, the Miami Dolphins positional units are going to change but some positions are pretty well set for the immediate future.
The Dolphins have 24 potential free agents and only one of those players is restricted. The rest, all unrestricted free agents and that will make Chris Grier's job harder. The most important job for Grier, however, is to know which units are the weakest and which ones are strong.
Dead Last: The Dolphins tight ends
We have to be realistic here, the Miami Dolphins tight end unit is nothing special. Durham Smythe has value and plays well but he isn't a number one TE no matter how you frame it. Smythe is durable and consistent. He can block well and can catch passes but he can also easily be covered by a linebacker.
Yes, the Dolphins don't use a lot of the TE in this current offense but I think that has more to do with not having the right personnel to do so. San Francisco uses George Kittle well and he stands out as one of the best in the league. The Dolphins don't have anything close to that.
This offseason, maybe that finally changes but does anyone honestly see the Dolphins using the limited draft capital they have or the money in free agency to fix something that they outwardly say isn't a priority? I don't either and given the current position situation that is why they are ranked last.