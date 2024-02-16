Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins fail to make decisions at defensive tackle, this unit could go from a top unit to one of the worst.
This one comes with a giant asterisk. If the Dolphins retain Christian Wilkins, there is no way we will consider this a low ranking for the defensive tackle position. Wilkins is a big key to this and if he leaves it creates a hole.
There are simply too many questions right now with Wilkins and Raekwon Davis who is also an impending free agent to rank them higher. Zach Sieler will return but he alone doesn't make this unit stout.
The other reason we are ranking the front of the defensive line so low is that we have no idea what the Dolphins are going to do at the edge positions. Emmanuel Ogbah is likely to be released, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are injured, and there is no one behind them, at the moment.
The Dolphins have to do something at the position in free agency and they may be forced to also address the position in the draft. If Wilkins returns, one of the problems is solved but the edge is going to be tough. On the upside, both Chubb and Phillips will be back by mid-season.