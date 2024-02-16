Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins linebackers have needed upgrading for a few years now and this year they may have no choice.
There are questions about Jerome Baker's future. Andrew Van Ginkel is a free agent, the Dolphins should part ways with Duke Riley. David Long, Jr. is under contract, and outside of him and Baker, the Dolphins don't have much.
Free agency and the draft will change that, or at least it should but Miami's linebacker ranks low because there are too many questions, and honestly, Baker and Van Ginkel don't fix the issues on the team.
Fans have been hoping to see an upgrade for years but it hasn't happened. Baker would probably be a lot more consistent with better help and as great as Van Ginkel was last year, his role is better when it is situational. For the Dolphins, getting AVG back is important and he will improve the LB unit but he will also provide help on the edge as well.
Still, Baker and AVG alone don't make the linebackers a great unit. Better? Yes, but the LB group has been a problem for a while and neither of them alone changed that.