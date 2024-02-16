Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
It's another year and we are again talking about the Miami Dolphins offensive line.
Some fans look at the offensive line and see no major problems and will instead point to Tua Tagovailoa. Or at least that is what the negative emails point out. That is wrong.
Miami's offensive line is a problem. This year they will need to address both guard positions and the center job. Will Connor Williams be re-signed or will Grier stick with Liam Eichenberg in that spot? Robert Hunt is an impending free agent and Grier may not opt to pay him market value.
Austin Jackson is locked up at right tackle but there are questions about Terron Armstead and retirement on the left. He leaves, it's another hole, but the Dolphins also have to know he won't stay healthy all year.
At left guard, there is no one outside of Robert Jones but Jones doesn't elevate the offensive line and everyone knows that Isaiah Wynn, another free agent, was better when he was healthy.