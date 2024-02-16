Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receivers are only as good at Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can take them.
We should be talking about how elite the Miami Dolphins receiving group is but we are not. Why? Because what is there after Hill and Waddle? There are question marks.
Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft are impending free agents. They together don't make the unit elite. Robbie Chosen and Chase Claypool are both FAs and were one-year rentals. Cedrick Wilson, Jr. is under contract but he has not come close to being the WR Miami had hoped he would be and if they say he has, they are lying to us.
Erik Ezukanma missed all last season with a non-football injury but he too doesn't make the squad better because he still has more to prove.
The Dolphins need a big prototype WR who has the length and ability to shield out defenders and make plays. The Dolphins have speed guys and for as good as Hill and Waddle are they are not going to consistently pull down passes in tight coverage without creating some separation.
Miami's WRs are very good for what they are asked to do behind they are top two wideouts but there is room for improvement.