Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
There are two parts to a secondary and the Dolphins are pretty good in both.
The future of Xavien Howard may be in question but he is under contract right now and Jalen Ramsey is healthy. The duo creates a strong starting boundary and at safety, Jevon Holland is bordering on becoming elite.
The Dolphins simply need more depth to figure out who will play next to Holland. DeShon Elliot is an impending free agent as is Brandon Jones. Miami has no choice but to address the position this off-season. Re-signing both would be a plus, especially Elliot who had a good year last season.
At corner, the biggest questions surround Howard's future. If Howard leaves, there is a hole but can last year's Vic Fangio Doghouse Award Winner, Cam Smith take on the starting job in his place and do well? That will be interesting to see.
Miami also has Kader Kohou who struggled with consistency last season as well as a few impending free agents like Nik Needham that need to be addressed. For now, the secondary is a good unit that needs to be tweaked, not overhauled.