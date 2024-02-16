Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
The most debated position on the Miami Dolphins roster, as it pertains to strength, has to be the quarterback unit.
For the Miami Dolphins, they will only go as far as Tua Tagovailoa can take them. If Tagovailoa is healthy the Dolphins will have a chance but even Tagovailoa alone can't win games.
There is so much contention when it comes to Tua that you almost don't know what to believe. One side says he is the best QB in the NFL and the other side says he is the worst in Dolphins history. Yes, the opinions can be stretched that far apart.
The reality is, Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins starting QB and that isn't changing any time soon. When Tua is on, his game is hard to beat but if Tua goes down, do the Dolphins have a strong back-up plan? No, unless you think Mike White and Skylar Thompson can handle the offense.
The Dolphins quarterbacks are good enough to win with help but they are not going to lead the team on their shoulders, that includes Tua. That being said, this is a sound unit that doesn't need to be fixed or adjusted right now. For that reason, they are our number two ranked position.