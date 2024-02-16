Ranking the Miami Dolphins position groups before free agency begins
There are a lot of holes the Miami Dolphins will have to address over the next several weeks but how do the position rank among themselves?
By Brian Miller
When it comes to the best position of strength on the Miami Dolphins team, no one would have thought of running back a year ago.
Raheem Mostert showed more speed, agility, power, and drive last year than in any year of his previous seasons. He was a perfect runner in this offense and when he wasn't on the field, the rookie was.
De'Von Achane spent time on IR but when he was healthy, the kid just flat-out owned opposing defenses. He emerged as a legit threat on offense and the tandem he created with Mostert was fun to watch. The only problem was Mike McDaniel's playcalling.
The Dolphins also have a bright young undrafted up and coming running back. Chris Brooks shined when given the chance last year until he was hurt. By the time he came back, Mostert and Achane were handling the bulk of the work.
Miami will have to tweak the unit a bit in 2024. Salvon Ahmed will be a free agent and Jeff Wilson is set to make over $3 million on the year and Miami may move on from that salary.
The Dolphins, however, need to get Alec Ingold involved more. The first-time Pro Bowl fullback did well last year but there is more opportunity to get him involved in the game plan and Miami, I think failed in that regard last season.