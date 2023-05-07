Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could have sat out the 2023 off-season as it relates to the wide receiver room but they did not simply stay put. In fact, Miami made their strongest unit, well stronger.
Entering the off-season the Dolphins biggest questions were whether or not they should re-sign River Cracraft and Trent Sherfield. They lost Sherfield to the Bills and did in fact, re-sign Cracraft.
Miami opted to not trade Cedrick Wilson, Jr., so far, but they added the speedy veteran Robbie (now Chosen) Anderson. They added Braxton Berrios as well. Of course they also have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the unit.
Miami's WR unit could be the deepest in the entire league. There are capable starters top to bottom and all have a singular commonality. They are all fast in their own rights.
Miami's WR unit is the best on the team and while the CBs have taken a big step toward catching them, it's clear that the Dolphins bread and butter is this unit. It will be interesting to see what Mike McDaniel can draw up offensively in his second season.