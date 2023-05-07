Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins weakest unit last season was offensive line and that isn't changing much in 2023. In fact, it was the losses at TE that made that biggest change for the offensive line being ranked last.
Offensive line
The Miami Dolphins offensive line is clearly the weakest spot on the team until they can prove otherwise. Terron Armstead, Conner Williams, and Robert Hunt should be enough to make this unit fantastic but glaring issues at right tackle and left guard are problematic.
Making this all worse is the fact that the Dolphins still have depth problems as well.
Free agency
- Additions - Geron Christian, Dan Feeney
- Losses - Michael Dieter, Greg Little
Draft - Ryan Hayes - 7th round
Outlook: Chris Grier made minimal changes to last year's offensive line. It was below average last season as injuries plagued the team but can they stay healthy this year? That is a big question.