Ranking the Miami Dolphins position units post-draft: WRs still reign supreme
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins get considerably better once you get off the two weaker units but there are still some minor lingering questions surrounding the RB position.
Running Back
Would a trade for Dalvin Cook make this years running back unit better? Of course, but given the fact nothing changed over last season with the excpetion of making a move in the draft, the Dolphins RB unit is better already than it was last year.
The Dolphins did not lose any players from the 2022 roster. They re-signed all five of their 2022 running backs including Myles Gaskin. Mostert, Wilson, and Ahmed were set up for the 2023 season and Miami brought back both of their fullbacks as well.
Miami then drafted De'Von Achane in round three. His addition makes the team better than it was last year but the Dolphins still have to actually run the ball more than they did last year. There has to be a complete commitment to the run game in 2023.
There is still room to improve the unit and yes, Dalvin Cook would do that if the Dolphins add him but while he makes the unit better, he doesn't increase the overall ranking of the Dolphins RB room in my opinion very much. Maybe a one spot jump ahead.